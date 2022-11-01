Listen to hear Joe Brand as he recaps the Blackhawks 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders. Caley Chelios talks with Joe about her pre-game prediction of the efforts by Caleb Jones and the consistent performance by Arvid Soderblom between the pipes. Later in the show, hear a highlight breakdown and head coach Luke Richardson’s postgame comments.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center Thursday, November 3rd to host the Los Angeles Kings. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7:30pm.