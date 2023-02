Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-2 shootout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Joe breaks down the game and takes a few callers. Later on, we get the highlights from the other games around the league and a next game preview.

The Blackhawks hit the road Wednesday February 22nd to face the Dallas Stars. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:00 pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 8:30 pm.