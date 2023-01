Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames. Joe and Caley Chelios are joined by Lukas Reichel to talk about his 1st career NHL goal and how he is adapting to the NHL. Later on, hear from Head Coach Luke Richardson and Max Domi.

The Blackhawks continue their homestand on Thursday, January 12th to host the Colorado Avalanche. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray have the call at 7:30pm.