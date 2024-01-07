Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames. To kick things off, Joe and Troy Murray talk about the outstanding efforts of Colin Blackwell and Jarred Tinordi as well as the continued improvement throughout the lineup. Later on, hear from Cole Guttman, Colin Blackwell, Connor Murphy and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return on Tuesday, January 9th to face the Edmonton Oilers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30 pm.