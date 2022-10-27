Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 6-5 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at the United Center. Caley Chelios joins the conversation to talk about the impressive composure from the Blackhawks, right winger Patrick Kane shares his thoughts on the game, and the show closes out with some final words from head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return to the road to face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday evening. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame show and John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 6pm.