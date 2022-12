Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawk 5-4 regulation loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Joe and Troy Murray expound on how the Hawks prevented the game from getting out of hand and kept things tight until the end. Later on, hear a few words from multi-power-play scoring Max Domi.

The Blackhawks head to “The Big Apple” Saturday, December 3rd to face the New York Rangers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:30pm.