Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Troy Murray and Joe talk about The Devils’ speed as well as Jonathan Toews returning to the lineup. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from Head Coach Luke Richardson, Jonathan Toews, and Andreas Athanasiou.

The Blackhawks hit the ice again Tuesday April 4th on the road against the Calgary Flames. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:30 with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray at 8:00pm with the call.

