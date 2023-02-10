Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-3 OT win over the Arizona Coyotes. Joe and Caley Chelios break down the Hawks’ outstanding defensive effort and share Patrick Kane’s trade thoughts. Later on, hear postgame reaction from goalie Jaxson Stauber, defensemen Caleb Jones and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return to the road Saturday, February 11th to face the Winnipeg Jets. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 9:00pm.