Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Caley Chelios joins Joe to break down the lack of power-play production, hear some critical thoughts on a call from a Blackhawks fan, and listen to postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson on the team’s effort.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center Wednesday, November 16th to face the St. Louis Blues. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:30pm.