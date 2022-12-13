Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. Troy Murray joins Joe to talk about Capitals Left Winger Alex Ovechkin hitting his 800th career goal, and how a team bounces back from this kind of loss. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from Alex Ovechkin, Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks will return to the United Center on Thursday, December 15th against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30pm.