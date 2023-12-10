Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 2-4 loss to the Washington Capitals. Darren Pang and Joe Murray join Joe to talk about what changes the Hawks need to make going forward. Later, hear postgame tape from Connor Murphy, Nick Foligno, and Luke Richardson. Additionally, Joe gives his thoughts on the Mrazek and Söderblom situation.

The Blackhawks hit the road on Tuesday, December 12th, to take on the Edmonton Oilers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 9:00pm.