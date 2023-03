Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Troy Murray and Joe start off discussing all of tonight’s action. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson, as well as defensemen Seth Jones and Connor Murphy.

The Blackhawks continue their homestand on Tuesday, March 28th to take on the Dallas Stars. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30pm.