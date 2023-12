Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Joe, Tory Murray, and Darren Pang discuss the game’s positive takeaways from the game, such as Nick Foligno’s great leadership. Later, hear from Nick Foligno and Connor Bedard.

The Blackhawks are remain at home on Tuesday, December 19th to take on the Colorado Avalanche. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30pm.