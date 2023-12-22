Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Canadiens. To kick things off, Joe and Troy Murray discuss how the Blackhawks fell short after getting off to such a hot start. Later on, Joe fields a few calls from listeners, we hear postgame sound from Jason Dickinson, and Joe teases the next game.

The Blackhawks hit the road on Saturday, December 23rd to take on the St. Louis Blues. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:00pm.