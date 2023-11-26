Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Joe and Troy Murray are joined by Hawks lead color commentator Darren Pang to discuss the lack of execution and winning habits as the Blackhawks started flat again. Later, hear from Hawks left-winger Nick Foligno on the team’s overall performance.

The Blackhawks are back at the United Center on Tuesday with a matchup with the Seattle Kraken. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show, then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30 p.m.