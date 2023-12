Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. At the start, Joe and Troy talk with forward Taylor Hall. Later on, Joe fields a few calls from listeners, we hear postgame sound from Colin Blackwell, and Joe teases the next game

The Blackhawks remain at home on Friday, December 22nd to take on the Montreal Canadiens. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30pm.