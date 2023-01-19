Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Joe and Caley breakdown the contributing players of this victory and the strength of the goaltender Peter Mrázek and his strong comeback since Seattle. Later we hear from goaltender Peter Mrázek and defenseman Jake McCabe.

The Blackhawks are on the road Saturday, January 21st to face the St. Louis Blues. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7:00pm.