Joe Brand breaks down the 5-2 win over the Sharks in San Jose! Troy Murray gives his thoughts on the penalty kill improvement as well as talent that’s beginning to turn heads on the ice. Later on, hear highlights from the game, some caller comments, as well as other highlights from around the league.

The Blackhawks open their home slate at the United Center on Friday, October 21st against the Detroit Red Wings. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame show and John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30pm.