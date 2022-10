Hear from Joe Brand as he recaps the Blackhawks tough 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres. Caley Chelios joins Joe to break down the Sabres charging back from 2 goals down in the 3rd period to beat the Blackhawks in overtime. Then Joe talks some calls from fans.

Thanks Blackhawks return to the United Center tomorrow, Sunday October 30th to host the Minnesota Wild. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 6pm.