Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawk loss of 5-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Joe and Caley Chelios discuss the Blackhawks’ near comeback after an initial slow start as well as today’s power play by the Hawks. Later on, hear highlights from tonight’s game, head coach, Luke Richardson, and Patrick Hayne who ended his 10-game goal drought.

The Blackhawks are away on Wednesday, November 23rd to play the Dallas Stars. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7:30pm.