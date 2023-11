Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’4-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Joe and Troy Murray talk about some of the big plays and key moments of the game.

The Blackhawks are still on the road on Saturday November 18th to face the Nashville Predators. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 12:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show, then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 1:00.