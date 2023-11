Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Joe and Troy Murray talk about what went wrong for the Hawks and what they need to do to regroup for Friday. Later on hear from head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center on Black Friday for a matinee game with the Toronto Maple Leafs. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 12:30p with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 1pm.