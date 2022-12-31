Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Joe and Caley Chelios talk about what went wrong for the Hawks after they scored the first goal. Later on, hear thoughts from Head Coach Luke Richardson, and Jon Hansen stops by to share his thoughts on season.

The Blackhawks will return home to the United Center on Sunday, January 1st to host the San Jose Sharks. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 6pm.