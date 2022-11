Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-0 shutout loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Joe is joined by Caley Chelios to talk about Dylan Wells and his NHL goalie debut, and hear the highlights of the game as well as others around the league.

The Blackhawks are on the road Thursday, November 10th to face the Los Angeles Kings. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 9:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 9:30pm.