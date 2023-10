Jack Heinrich recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild preseason game number two. Troy Murray joins Jack to give his thoughts on how the young prospects looked in NHL game action and why this experience is so important for them.

The Blackhawks come home to face the rival Detriot Red Wings on Tuesday, October 3rd. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 7:30pm with John Wiedeman, Troy Murray, and Joe Brand on the call.