Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawk 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars. Joe and Caley Chelios discuss where things broke down and snowballed for the Hawks in the 3rd period. Later on, hear from Head Coach Luke Richardson as well as players Seth Jones and Max Domi.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center to host the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, November 25th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 12:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 1:00pm.