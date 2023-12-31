Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 8-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. Joe and John Wiedeman talk about what they are looking forward to in 2024. Later on, hear from forwards Anthony Beauviller and Nick Foligno and head coach Luke Richardson. To wrap up the show, Joe shares the top moments for the Blackhawks from 2023.

The Blackhawks continue their 5 game road trip in Nashville to take on the Predators on Tuesday, January 2nd. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:00 pm.