Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars. To kick things off, Joe and Troy Murray discuss the Blackhawks’ solid game despite the loss and why it might be a good thing that the Hawks stay in Dallas and play the Stars again on Sunday. Later on, hear from forwards Tyler Johnson and Jason Dickinson and the head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks stay in Dallas and will face the Stars again on Sunday, December 31st. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:00 pm.