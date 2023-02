Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks. Joe and Troy Murray discuss center Max Domi’s impressive 3rd period effort and a little trivia on right winger David Gust.

The Blackhawks road trip continues Monday, February 27th to face the Anaheim Ducks. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 9:00pm.