Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-3 OT win over the Ottawa Senators. Joe and Caley Chelios break down Patrick Kane and the Hawks’ come from behind effort for the road win. Later on, hear postgame reaction from head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center Sunday, February 19th to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 4:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 5:00pm.