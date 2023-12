Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-1 loss to the rival Detroit Red Wings. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Blackhawks solid game despite the result. Later on, hear from head coach Luke Richardson and forwards Tyler Johnson and Joey Anderson.

The Blackhawks continue their road trip heading north of the broader to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday December 2nd. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show, then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 2:00 p.m.