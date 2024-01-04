Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers. To kick things off, Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Blackhawks’ good effort but lack of execution and how they can bounce back tomorrow against the Devils. Later on, hear from forward Colin Blackwell, defensemen Jaycob Megna, and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks wrap up their five-game road trip in New Jersey to take on the Devils tomorrow January 5th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00 pm.