Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators. Joe and Troy Murray break down yet another well-fought win against the playoff -hungry Predators. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from goalie Alex Stalock, Lukas Reichel, and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks are on the road Saturday, March 18th, to take on the Arizona Coyotes. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:00 pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 8:30 pm.