Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators. To kick things off, Joe and John Wiedeman discuss the Blackhawks’ solid game despite the loss and how they are missing a few things in order to have a strong end to the season. Later on, hear from goalie Arvid Söderblom and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks are on the road again as they head to New York to face the Rangers Thursday January 4th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00 pm.