Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-2 to the Nashville Predators. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Blackhawks late comeback attempt and look ahead to the Hawks quick turnaround tomorrow. Later on, hear from forwards Philipp Kurashev and Taylor Hall and the head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return home tomorrow Sunday, November 18th to take on the Buffalo Sabres. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6pm.