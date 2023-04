Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win over the Penguins. Joe and Troy Murray breakdown the fantastic performance from Goalie Petr Mrazek and the Hawks as a team. Later on, hear thoughts from Mrazek and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks wrap up the 2022-23 season on Thursday, April 13th to host the Philadelphia Flyers. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30pm.

