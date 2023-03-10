Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers. Joe and Troy Murray give credit where credit is due with the Blackhawks consistent ability to battle back. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson, defenseman Jarred Tinordi, and left winger Jujhar Khaira.

The Blackhawks continue their road trip Saturday, March 11th against the Tampa Bay Lightning. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00pm.