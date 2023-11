Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Blackhawks’ good showing in the loss and the upcoming busy schedule. Later on, hear from forwards Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno, and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return home to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, November 19th. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7pm.