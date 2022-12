Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawk 5-2 win against the New York Rangers. Joe and Troy Murray expound on how the Hawks snapped their eight-game losing streak and turn a new leaf in the month of December.

The Blackhawks stay in “The Big Apple” Sunday, December 4th to face the New York Islanders. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:30pm.