Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Hawks the great bounce-back performance to get their second win of the season. Later on, hear from forward Mackenize Entwistle and goaltender Arvid Soderblom.

The Blackhawks wrap up their five game road in Colorado on Thursday October 16th. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 9pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 9:30pm.