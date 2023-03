Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Joe and Troy Murray break down another hard fought effort by the unrelenting Hawks. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from centers Tyler Johnson and Cole Guttman, as well as head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center Tuesday, March 14th to face the Boston Bruins. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:30pm.