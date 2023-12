Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 7-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Joe and Troy Murray talk about what went wrong in the loss tonight for the Hawks. Later on, hear from forwards Tyler Johnson, Taylor Raddysh, and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return home to take on the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, December 17th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 1:30 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 2:00 pm.