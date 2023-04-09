Kevin Powell recaps the Blackhawks’ 7-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Joe Brand joins Kevin to break down the game as well as left wing Lukas Reichel’s final performance with the team before heading back to Rockford. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson, Lukas Reichel, and defenseman Seth Jones.

The Blackhawks return to the United Center on Monday, April 10th to face the Minnesota Wild. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 8:00pm.