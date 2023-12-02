Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Joe and Troy Murray break down the Blackhawks performance and look ahead to a quick turnaround tomorrow in Minnesota to take on the Wild. Later on, hear forward Anthony Beauvillier, defensemen Jarred Tinordi, and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks wrap up their 3 game road trip tomorrow to take on the Wild. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show, then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 1 p.m.