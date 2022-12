Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 3-0 loss against the New York Islanders. Joe and Troy Murray dissect Arvid Soderblom’s performance as well as each individual line’s play.

The Blackhawks will cross the Hudson and have a tilt with the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, December 6th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30 pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 6:00pm.