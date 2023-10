Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Hawks’ come-from-behind win and their impressive penalty kill. Later on, hear from head coach Luke Richardson, and forward Philipp Kurashev..

The Blackhawks continue their west coast swing with a stop in Arizona to face the Coyotes, on Monday October 30th. WGN Radio’s coverage begins at 8:30pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 9:00pm.