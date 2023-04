Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-3 to sweep the series vs the Flames. Troy Murray and Joe talk about how the Hawks were the more aggressive team and how they swept the Flames. Later on, Forwards Andreas Athanasiou, and Lukas Reichel, and the Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks’ road trip continues in Vancouver to face the Canucks on Thursday, April 6th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray at 9:00pm with the call.

