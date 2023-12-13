Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks’ 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Joe and Troy Murray talk about the Blackhawks’ good effort despite the result and what to do with Lukas Reichel. Later on, hear from Forwards Connor Bedard, Jason Dickinson, and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks wrap up their quick 2 game road trip in Seattle to take on the Kraken on Thursday, December 14th. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 8:30 pm with Joe Brand’s Pregame Show then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 9:00 pm.