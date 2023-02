Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks to snap their 5-game winning streak. Joe and Troy Murray discuss the Hawks latest trades and how they will affect the team going forward.

The Blackhawks road trip continues tomorrow night Tuesday February 27th to take on the Arizona Coyotes. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 8:00pm.