Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes in their first game since the trade of Patrick Kane. Joe and Troy Murray discuss how the Hawks will have to move on without Kane and the toughness of Defensemen Jarred Tinordi. Later on, here postgame thoughts from Defensemen Connor Murphy, Forward Philipp Kurashev and Head Coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks return home on Thursday, March 2nd to face the Dallas Stars. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 7:00pm with Joe Brand’s pregame then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 7:30pm.

